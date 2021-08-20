Former science and math teacher Jim Tole will be the People’s Party of Canada’s (PPC) candidate in Parry Sound-Muskoka for the upcoming federal election.

“Jim has been increasingly concerned about how this country has been governed over the last few years under the Trudeau government,” a statement from the PPC reads. “Some of his specific concerns that he has with the Trudeau government include: the lack of border security in general and specifically during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the failed, inept response to the COVID 19 pandemic (allowing COVID-19 infected flights from known COVID-19 hotspots), the skyrocketing federal debt, its increasingly authoritarian nature, lack of transparency and increasing censorship of thought and expression.”

“It feels so good to support a party with clear principles, that defends them openly, with passion and conviction,” Tole says.

He was a science teacher with the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board and spent time as a part-time math teacher at Candore College in Parry Sound.

He joins incumbent Conservative MP Scott Aitchison, the NDP’s Heather Hay and Marc Mantha of the Green Party as the candidates running in Parry-Sound Muskoka for the September 20th election.