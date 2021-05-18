More Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are coming to a Pharmacy in Gravenhurst.

Gravenhurst Pharmacy on Brock street was told by the Ministry of Health to expect to receive the vaccines beginning next week.

The pharmacy posted to Facebook saying they continue to work through the waitlist just like earlier this Spring.

If you have already signed up: Be patient, keep an eye on your email, you will receive instructions for booking your appointment when the time comes.

If you have not already signed up, you can do so online only through gravenhurstida.medmeapp.ca/schedule

The pharmacy confirmed that is all the information it has at this time with more detail to be shared as they come.