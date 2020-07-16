Police have identified the victim in a collision that took place earlier this month on Lake Muskoka.

On July 5th, just before noon, Bracebridge OPP was called to a collision on the lake involving a personal watercraft and a human-powered vessel that resulted in the death of the operator of one of the vessels.

OPP is now identifying the victim as 58-year old Michael Cohen of Toronto.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Police are still looking for any witness or anyone with information about the incident to come forward as well as anyone with video surveillance of the lake in that area.