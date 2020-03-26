MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has issued an update for new cases in the region.

During a press conference with the Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner, he confirmed that the case in Muskoka is a Huntsville man in his 20’s who is self-isolating after returning from Austria.

The doctor confirmed that there is another case in Barrie involving a woman in her 40’s who is currently in self-isolation and the means as to how she became infected, is currently under investigation.

A case in Orillia was confirmed to involve a man in his 60’s who is in self-isolation after returning from a trip to Austria.

The doctor said there are two more cases in Simcoe Muskoka but was unable to comment on their circumstances as they are under investigation.