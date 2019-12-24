GRAVENHURST, ON – Inmates of Beaver Creek Institution will be able to see visitors before Christmas as the lockdown was lifted this morning.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) issued an exceptional search of the Gravenhurst facility last Thursday. It was prompted by suspected “throw-over contraband.”

Officials said stabbing weapons, small quantities of drugs and some tattoo paraphernalia were found.

CSC added it is trying to prevent prohibited items from entering the prison by strengthening its measures.

The organization said it is working with the police to stop those attempting to have contraband brought into correctional institutions.

While visitations are open today, the facility is closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Next time visitors can go to the prison will be Friday.