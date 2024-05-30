The Bay and Beyond infrastructure project in Gravenhurst will start next week with the closure of James Street.

Town officials announced James Street will be improved to serve as the detour route before Bay Street’s first construction phase begins later that week.

They say James Street will be fully closed overnight on June 3 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for resurfacing and road improvements. During the week, single-lane closures will follow while new paint markings and adjustments are made to James Street and the James St./Muskoka Rd. intersection.

Town officials say the James Street detour route will be open by the end of the week as the first phase of construction of Bay and Beyond begins. The first phase of construction will result in a full closure of Bay Street between Steamship Bay Rd., N. Muldrew Lake Rd., and the east entrance of Muskoka Wharf (908 Bay Street).

“In addition to underground infrastructure upgrades, the project will result in new and extended sidewalks, on road bike lines, and extended multi-use recreational trails. This is good news for residents and visitors to Gravenhurst. The work reflects our ongoing commitment to active transportation,” said Andrew Stacey, Director of Infrastructure Services for the Town of Gravenhurst.

Town officials add businesses will remain open and accessible, and signage will help ensure easy access to shops and services. Increased safety measures will include crossing guards in school zones, intersection timing adjustments, directional signage, and more.