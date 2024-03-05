UrbanLink Civil Ltd. will start the Taylor Rd. bridge, sewer, and water main project in April.

Rob Anderson, manager of infrastructure engineering, told the District of Muskoka’s Engineering and Public Works Committee on Feb. 21 that the work will start on April 15 and is expected to be done by the fall.

UrbanLink, based in Beamsville, Ont., was the lowest of the four bids for the project at $4,201,400.

Anderson said work will be done between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. during the week and between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekends.

The first phase will focus on resurfacing the bridge, replacing the expansion joints at either end, and installing separate sanitary mains and underground water mains.

He explained the current sanitary piping is undersized and can’t carry enough water, which is problematic during storms, and not upgrading the pipes risks a complete loss of service.

Anderson added the water main replacement at the Muskoka River crossing stems from the 2021 water service disruption in Bracebridge. “The existing river crossings were identified as susceptible and highly critical for the supply of drinking water within the [Bracebridge urban service area],” he explained.

Anderson said westbound traffic will be down to a single lane while eastbound traffic will be closed and through Entrance Dr. and Cedar Lane to the roundabout. The closures will always be in effect.

There will also be a one-week road closure at the Taylor, Front St., and Bird Lane intersection. There will be no vehicle access, but Anderson said pedestrian access will remain.

Since it will be near the top of the hill, Anderson said the closure will likely happen towards the end of the project.

Anderson said the second phase will see the bridge’s substructure worked on and the water main installed under the bridge.

There will be multiple short single-lane closures to allow materials to be transported in and out of the job site.

Anderson said the district is getting funding through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund and Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help with the project.

District Coun. Brenda Rhodes, who is also deputy mayor for the Town of Bracebridge, asked how district staff will communicate updates for the project.

Anderson said there will be a section dedicated to updates on the district’s website and signage will be placed ahead of time on the affected roads.

He added district staff have been in touch with town staff and the Bracebridge Business Improvement Area to figure out how to support businesses that may not see as much traffic through their doors because of the work.

“We want to make sure people know Bracebridge is open for business,” said Anderson.

He pointed out the contract with UrbanLink provides “fairly significant” bonuses – or penalties – for getting the work done on time or quicker than expected.

Mayor of Gravenhurst Heidi Lorenz, who was chair for the meeting, summarized the questions councillors had saying, “communication, communication, communication.”