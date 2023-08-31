A new pyramid scheme type “job offer” scam is making the rounds across Canada.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) says fraudsters are contacting victims through texts, WhatsApp, email or Messenger after the victim shares their resume and contact information on job recruitment websites.

The agency says fraudsters will use the names of real Canadian companies to offer victims freelance job opportunities to “boost” products, apps or videos using fraudulent software.

Officials say after the victim installs the software and creates an account, they receive “orders” or “tasks” to complete, with some victims even getting a small payment or commission just to convince them that the job is legitimate.

- Advertisement -

The agency says victims can earn higher commissions or “move up a level” by boosting more products or videos but need to pay fees to gain access to the additional work. Those fees would be then deposited into crypto accounts or wallets.

The CAFC says some victims may also be asked to recruit others to increase their earnings.

The agency says similar to crypto investment scams, victims will see funds in their crypto account, but will not have the ability to withdraw the funds they have deposited and earned.