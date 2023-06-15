The Town of Bracebridge has purchased 300 Pine St., which is one of the three properties still in contention to be the site of the future South Muskoka Memorial Hospital.

The town bought the land on Pine St. for $1.3 million from Fowler Construction Ltd. According to town officials, the money is coming from the town’s reserve funds and was included in the town’s 2023 budget.

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced in May 2023 that the property at 1975 Muskoka Beach Rd. is the preliminary preferred property for the new hospital.

Along with 300 Pine St., land along Hwy. 118 W. were also being considered.

Last month, Bracebridge Mayor Rick Maloney sent a letter to MAHC on behalf of council looking into the impact each of the three properties would have on the town.

Maloney says it’s a “relatively small investment when it comes to the size of the property,” noting it’s around 45 acres.

“It has many potential opportunities,” he continues. Maloney suggests if the property isn’t used by MAHC, the town could use it for housing. “This land will serve the community well when opportunities come forward,” he adds.

However, the priority is for the site to be used by MAHC for the new hospital. It’s not known when a final decision on where the hospital will come. “There are deeper dives to do on all three sites,” says Maloney, however, the town thinks 300 Pine St. is a viable option for the hospital.