Only months after being hired as the Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, Amanda Dale-St. Pierre is stepping down.

“I would like to thank Amanda for their commitment during their tenure and wish them well in their future endeavours,” wrote Nicolette Rushton, President of the Chamber of Commerce, in a statement.

Dale-St. Pierre was hired in March 2023.

Marny Mowatt, who has been with the Chamber of Commerce for nearly six years, is also stepping down.

“While we are sad to see her go, we are very happy for Marny to be pursuing a new opportunity and we wish her all the best,” said Rushton. “Marny has been an integral part of the Chamber and the Board, and all members will miss her.”

- Advertisement -

Rushton writes that no changes will be made to the hours at the visitor centre on Ecclestone Dr. and the Chamber’s networking events will continue as scheduled.

“As we seek a new Executive Director & Membership Manager the Board will continue to focus on delivering on our key priorities and strategies,” said Rushton. “We will ensure that our community partners and members are kept up to date on our progress with regular email updates from the Board.”