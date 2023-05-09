The Huntsville detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after a 67-year-old was scammed out of $7,450.

Provincial Constable Dana Morris says it happened on May 2 when the woman was called by someone who she believed was her grandson. Morris explains the scammer claimed they needed “bond money” and asked the victim to withdraw the money from a bank.

The suspect arranged for a third party, a local business, to pick up the money and deliver it to an out-of-province address.

Morris says the business was unaware of the scam and is cooperating with the investigation. She adds the victim reported what happened to police on May 4 after realizing it was a fraud.

This comes just a few days after Bracebridge OPP arrested a teenager from Montreal in connection to a grandparent scam in Gravenhurst. In mid-April, provincial police sent out a warning after two grandparent scams happened in the span of a week with victims losing $15,000.

In a typical emergency/grandparent scam, the victim will receive a frantic phone call from someone claiming to be a grandchild or loved one,” explains Morris. “The caller will explain that they are involved in some sort of mishap like a car accident, in police custody, or are having trouble returning from a foreign country and need money right away. The scammer will often insist that the victim does not tell anyone. The call could also involve someone claiming to be a law enforcement official, lawyer, or bailiff.”

Morris says to be aware of the warning signs. The would-be scammer will make the situation urgent, use fear to prey on the victim’s emotions, plead with them to keep this secret, and request money.

She recommends checking with a trusted family member or friend to verify the information before doing anything. Also, Morris asks everyone to take the time to talk to their family and friends about the scam and what to do if they’re called.

Morris says if anyone believes they are the victim of a scam to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.