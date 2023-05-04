A 19-year-old from Montreal has been charged in connection to the “grandparent scam.”

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says the victim, from Gravenhurst, called police on May 2 explaining they were called by someone identifying as their grandson. The person told police the scammer in question said they had been in a crash and needed money to avoid charges. Bigley says the “grandson” passed the phone to someone posing as a lawyer who made arrangements to show up at the victim’s house and get the money.

However, once the call ended, the person realized it was a scam and called the police. Police attended the victim’s residence and were able to arrest the person believed to be behind the scam before the money changed hands.

The accused has been charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

- Advertisement -

A bail hearing is being held in Bracebridge at a later date.

Insp. Jason Nickle, Bracebridge OPP Detachment Commander, posted a video to social media explaining the situation and how to avoid being involved in a potential scam.

“It’s critically important the public recognizes the importance of contacting police,” he said in the video.

Bigley explains scammers often use high-pressure tactics, like claiming a loved one is in some kind of trouble, to create an emotional response from potential victims. She says police encourage everyone to slow down when receiving an emergency call and not make any decisions until it’s verified the person on the other line is who they say they are.