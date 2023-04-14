The OPP is warning about “grandparent scams,” after two incidents in the past week with thousands of dollars lost.

Police say a pair of Bracebridge grandparents lost $10,000, and a Huntsville grandmother $5,000, after they were each told a grandson was in custody and needed the money to be released. According to officials, the suspect who picked up the money in Huntsville was described as white, 5’10” tall, with dark hair and a blue surgical mask.

Officials say if a person claiming to be a loved one frantically calls you to ask for money, call another loved one to verify the situation. They add that the caller might act scared, stress the urgency of the situation, and ask you not to tell anyone else.

To report a potential scam, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.