One of the 12 new police officers in the OPP’s Central Region will be stationed in Bracebridge.

The 12 officers are considered “experienced” by the OPP because of their past work with other police forces in Canada.

“Working with community partners and stakeholders to ensure public safety through a collaborative effort of crime prevention and law enforcement is at the centre of policing in Ontario,” says Chief Superintendent Dwight Peer, commander for the OPP’s Central Region “The combined 130 years of experience these officers bring to detachments in Central Region is invaluable. They will be a great resource to further enhance our commitment to provide exceptional frontline service. I welcome the 12 experienced officers that now proudly wear the OPP uniform and look forward to their contributions as they serve with pride, professionalism and honour.”

On top of the one officer set to start in Bracebridge, one officer with work in Peterborough County, two each will start in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland, and Orillia, while Nottawasaga will get four new officers.

All 12 recently had a graduation ceremony at the OPP General Headquarters in Orillia.