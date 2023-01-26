An early-morning fire at a Huntsville business is under investigation.

The Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Department was called to a fire at Aben Graphics on Hanes Rd. around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Calleja says the department was notified by a smoke alarm, and firefighters from four of the five stations arrived to find smoke pouring out of the building.

“Crews performed an aggressive fire attack by gaining entry and worked to locate the fire and extinguish,” says Calleja in an email. “Conditions during the initial attack were low visibility and high heat.”

Calleja says there were no injuries in the fire, but the building and its contents suffered extensive damage. He adds the structure will be assessed, and remain closed while the owner “determines next steps in the recovery process.”

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.