For the next month, the intersection of Hwy. 11 northbound at South Mary Lake Rd. will be under construction.

Stage one of the work by Fidelity Engineering and Construction Inc. gets underway on Monday, July 18 and lasts until Monday, Aug. 8. There will be no access to Hwy. 11 from South Mary Lake Rd. during this stage.

The second stage will start on Aug. 8 and run until Aug. 12. There will be no access to South Mary Lake Rd. from Hwy. 11 during this stage.

A detour will be set up while work is ongoing along Greer Rd. and Muskoka Rd. 10.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and urge motorists to schedule their travel accordingly,” said officials with the Ministry of Transportation. “Motorists are reminded to obey and follow all traffic signage for the safety of both workers and drivers.”