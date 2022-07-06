- Advertisement -

The Town of Bracebridge has announced four new sponsorships for the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre (MLCC) which will contribute a total of $75,000 over the next 10 to 20 years.

It was announced Wednesday morning that Debbie Hall with Muskoka Paralegal will contribute $15,000 over the next decade in exchange for the naming rights for one of the score clocks at the MLCC’s fieldhouse. Rae-Dius Construction will also donate $20,000 for the naming right to the Bracebridge Library’s fireplace reading area, and $20,000 will come from the Friends of the Bracebridge Public Library for the naming rights to the children’s story time room. Kenneth C. Veitch has also pledged $20,000 over the next two decades in exchange for the naming rights to the library’s local history room.

“Interest in the community has been great,” said Deputy Mayor Rick Maloney during the announcement on Salmon Ave.

He noted that Veitch is a notable local historian. “It’s totally fitting for him,” Maloney said.

“I’m so pleased to see the town of Bracebridge take this huge step,” Veitch said, echoing what the other newly announced sponsors said Wednesday morning. He added that the library is one of he and his wife Sharon’s favourite places.

“Let’s get on with the building,” Veitch said.

Maloney pointed out that the MLCC’s “Best Seat in the House” fundraising campaign for the arena and the “Buy a Bay” campaign for the library are ongoing. The fundraisers allow anyone to purchase a plaque that will be installed on a seat in the area while the library campaign sees a plaque installed on one of the many bays in the future library.

“These are great opportunities for the public to be involved,” Maloney said, adding the seats and bays are “going like hotcakes.”