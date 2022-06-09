- Advertisement -

Mary Anne Goheen has been named Gravenhurst’s Senior of the Year.

“Above and beyond, Mary Anne is an active member of her immediate and extended family and friends providing support and friendship while maintaining an adventurous lifestyle,” said Jane Conway in her nomination form submitted to the town. “She is an integral part of the fabric of community that is the Town of Gravenhurst.”

Mayor Paul Kelly explained Wednesday during his annual Mayor’s Tea at the Gravenhurst Opera House that Goheen came to the town when she was hired at the Muskoka Regional Centre. “She quickly got involved with as much as she could including becoming actively involved with the Gravenhurst Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) contributing through a number of ways from serving as the Ontario Correspondent for the Ontario Provincial Command for the RCL National magazine, acting as the website coordinator, and meticulously documenting the history of Canadian service people through the co-development of nine military recognition books,” Kelly continued.

Goheen continues to spend time at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church Parish and volunteers as an executive with the Catholic Woman’s League. She also enjoys cooking and can often be found making treats for charitable events.

Notably, Goheen helped two families in need after they lost their homes in separate fires last year. It was explained that she opened up her home to the families allowing them to use her kitchen and bathroom.

“From ensuring area families have gifts under their trees at Christmas time, collecting used clothing for the poor to delivering warm meals and bright smiles to isolated seniors, Mary Anne is always thinking of others in our community first,” Kelly said.

Goheen is Gravenhurst’s winner of the Ontario Senior of the Year Award. The award gives each municipality in Ontario the opportunity to honour one outstanding resident in their community who, after turning 65, has enriched the social, cultural, or civic life of their community.