A fatal ATV crash in Lake of Bays is being investigated by the Huntsville OPP.

On June 4th, around 3 PM, officers, alongside other first responders, responded to a single-ATV crash on Dickie Lake Road. Gosia Puzio with the OPP Central Region says the initial investigation found the westbound ATV hit a hydro pole after leaving the path.

Puzio says the lone rider, 43-year-old Rolan Totayo of Baysville, was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Puzio asks anyone with information about what may have happened to call the provincial police at 1-888-310-1122.

“ATV riders are reminded to take all precautions,” Puzio says. “Know your limits, stay within them and always wear an approved well-fitted helmet with chinstrap securely fastened”