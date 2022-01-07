Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is temporarily postponing elective or non-urgent surgeries and procedures as well as some non-urgent, scheduled outpatient procedures and clinic appointments.

MAHC officials say patients who have upcoming surgeries and appointments at either the Huntsville District Memorial or South Muskoka Memorial Hospitals will be contacted by their surgeons’ office or the hospital if their surgery or outpatient appointment is being canceled. Officials say they will be rebooked once the provincial directive is lifted.

They add that if you don’t receive a call, your appointment is not canceled.

The move is coming under the direction of the provincial government.

MAHC officials say it’s being done to preserve bed capacity and maintain safe staffing levels.

“We are following provincial direction to make these temporary changes to hospital operations in response to the concerning omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says MAHC’s Interim President & CEO Vickie Kaminski. “These temporary measures are meant to create capacity for potential acute care needs and allow us to redeploy staff to other areas in need. These are difficult times for the health sector, and we appreciate your continued support and understanding.”

The south wing of the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital is currently in a COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, a service department in the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital was placed in an outbreak on Dec. 30th.