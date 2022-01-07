Visitation to the south wing of the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital has been suspended after four patients tested positive for COVID-19.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has placed the south wing in an outbreak.

As part of Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare’s (MAHC) outbreak management plan, testing of patients and staff is underway and “enhanced cleaning practices” are underway to try and limit the spread of the virus.

“Visiting restrictions are in place for south wing at the Huntsville site only, but further restrictions may follow,” says MAHC’s Interim President & CEO Vickie Kaminski. “We want to remind designated care partners who are visiting their loved ones at either site of the importance of wearing their mask at all times while they visit.”

A service department in Bracebridge’s South Muskoka Memorial Hospital was put in outbreak status on Dec. 30th.