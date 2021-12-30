The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has placed a service department at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge in outbreak status after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Allyson Snelling, Corporate Communications Officer with Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare, says this will not affect how the hospital operates, adding there’s no risk to patients.

Snelling goes on to say that the outbreak in the department is fully contained.

However, four other unrelated cases are being reported at the Bracebridge hospital in other areas. Snelling says these cases aren’t related to transmission within the workplace.

All six affected staff members are in quarantine. Contact tracing has not identified any patients that may be at risk.

Snelling says only the affected department is in an outbreak, not the entire hospital.