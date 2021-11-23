The local health unit reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in the District of Muskoka on Tuesday.

15 recoveries were added as well, placing Muskoka’s active case count at 42. This is after 21 new cases and eight recoveries were added Monday.

Half the new cases and three recoveries were in Huntsville placing the town at 17 active cases including one in hospital. Three cases and 11 recoveries were in Bracebridge which now sits at 19 active cases and one case was in Georgian Bay. No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported in the district since last week.

The health unit reported 694 cases of the virus in our district since the pandemic began, this includes 644 residents who recovered and seven virus-related deaths.