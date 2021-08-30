The Bracebridge RONA will be supporting the YWCA Muskoka through Lowe’s Canada’s Heroes campaign.

For all of September, customers at the Bracebridge store will be asked to make a donation to the charity when they stop by the location. When the campaign wraps up on September 30th, Lowe’s Canada will match 50-percent of the funds raised up to $2,000.

Courtney Mincy works in the sales department at the store and was the one that decided to fundraise for the YWCA. She tells the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that she worked with them while she was at Georgian College, and later returned to volunteer, so she knows first-hand how hard they work in the community. “I know how genuine they are and how much they involve themselves in the community,” she says. Mincy adds the store is fully behind the work the Y does to empower women in our community. “It was a really easy choice,” Mincy goes on to say.

The campaign has been around since 2018, but she says this will be the first time the Bracebridge RONA will be participating.

“We’re a locally owned and operated business so taking responsibility and taking charge of community issues is really important to us,” Mincy says. “We just want to help out our neighbours.”

On September 11th, there will be a garage sale and barbeque in the store’s parking lot at 10 Entrance Drive. It will be happened from 8 AM until 3 PM with 100-percent of the proceeds going to benefit the YWCA.

Another 310 stores are participating in the campaign. “This year, for the first time, we have surpassed the mark of 300 participating locations,” Senior Vice-President of Public Affairs, Asset Protection and Sustainable Development Jean-Sébastien Lamoureux says. “Words cannot express the pride I feel in seeing our people team up to help out our communities.”

In 2020, the campaign resulted in over $2 million being distributed to 235 charitable organizations.