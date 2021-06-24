UPDATE 5:58 p.m.: Power has been restored to both areas.

Two power outages in northeastern Muskoka and south of Algonquin Park are affecting almost 9,000 people.

The outages cover the Highway 60 corridor from South Portage through to the east gate of Algonquin Park.

Hydro One crews have been dispatched to the western outage. The organization expects the eastern outage, affecting 5,598 people, to be fixed by 5:15 p.m., and the western outage, affecting 3,248, by 6:15 p.m..

The outages were caused by strong winds in the area, according to Hydro One’s Alex Stewart.