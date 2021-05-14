Ontario’s healthcare system is getting a $35 million boost from the province.

Minister of Long Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton says the funding will help to hire over 1,100 new practical nurses and 870 registered nurses.

She said the aim is to step up enrollment in nursing education programs in publicly assisted colleges and universities, adding spaces for more students in the fall and winter.

Fullerton said the money will also go towards the expansion of clinical placements for nursing students and personal support worker students in the long-term care sector.