Ontario is adding over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row.

The province recorded 3,215 cases over the last 24 hours with seventy-six per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA and Ottawa.

It is also the highest single day jump in cases since mid-January.

Another seventeen people have died with the province’s death toll now at 7,475.

The recovery rate is at 91 per cent with 2,407 cases resolved in the last day.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 6.7 per cent.

Over 49,000 tests were completed and over 104,000 vaccines were given which is a single day record.