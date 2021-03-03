Parks Ontario has said they have experienced a 110-percent increase in bookings this year

Park officials say so far in 2021, they have processed over 141,000 bookings, with Algonquin Park being the top location. More than double the number of customers over last year are making summertime reservations, with officials calling the frenzy “highly competitive.” In some instances, hundreds of customers are vying for the same site on the same date.

Because of this, Parks Ontario has found ways to prevent overcrowding and promote physical distancing on its grounds. Officials are also asking visitors to bring personal protective supplies with them and to stay home if they have COVID-19 or have been asked to isolate.

To get the best booking, Parks Ontario suggests trying smaller parks, be willing to compromise and book weekdays instead of weekends. Booking late may also help, as some reservations cancel last minute.

Written by Trevor Smith-Millar