MUSKOKA, ON-Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is thanking the community for their continuous support in supplying much-needed PPE.

Three months ago, MAHC came together with its two hospital foundations in Bracebridge and Huntsville to establish a process for community donation of PPE and other supplies to assist front line workers during the pandemic.

With the continuous donations, the MAHC said that supply levels are in a stable and solid position, leaving them in a spot where they no longer require PPE donation from the public.

Throughout the pandemic, the Muskoka Hospital Foundations facilitated more than 200 PPE donations as well as other supplies like prepared food and snacks for staff, homemade masks, and other items staff can use.

In addition, the Foundations have raised much-needed funds through the generous contributions of community organizations and service clubs, businesses and individual residents, both seasonal and permanent.

Since the beginning of April, MAHC has received over 28,000 gloves, almost 500 goggles/safety glasses, close to 200 gowns, and 150 scrubs, about 57,500 procedure/surgical masks, 400 face shields, 100 booties, more than 200 bottles of hand sanitizer, and hundreds of mask “ear savers” and hands sewn caps for staff, as well as about 600 homemade masks for personal staff use.

“On behalf of all of us at MAHC, we thank every community donor for reaching out and recognizing the importance of supporting their hospitals during times of need. This is truly the definition of community and really demonstrates to us that Muskoka cares,” said MAHC CEO Natalie Bubela. “Our staff and physicians are also so grateful for the more than 12,320 staff meals facilitated by the Foundations thanks to donations. Thank you one and all.”