The exterior sign of the Huntsville Public Library is shown on July 2nd, 2019. Photo by James Wood/MyMuskokaNow.com staff

Huntsville’s Public Library website will be closed as it undergoes a redesign.

The town announced that the website will be closed today and tomorrow in preparation of the re-launch of a new design and new content set to take place Wednesday.

In a Monday press release, Chair of the Library Board Sue Dixon says the website has been redesigned to make it more user friendly and to offer much more than in the past.

“The redesign is an improvement to the ways people can access resources on our website, and it also incorporates new sections and added material specific to help everyone stay at home safely,” Dixon said. “While the buildings are closed, the virtual library is here to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and reliable e-resources available.”

The town says the 2-day shut-down of the website is enabling the Library Staff to make it is easier to use.

The purpose of the new website is to put users first, enabling them to follow their own instincts and connect with exactly what they are looking for.

Julie Kent, HPL’s e-Librarian says they have shifted the focus from stuff to people.

“The Library’s website is an extension of the heart of the Library. It is more than a collection of resources. It’s a vital virtual space where you connect with an author, an idea, a skill, a new recipe, or your new volunteer experience.”

While the website is being re-constructed, library users will still have access to e-books, magazines, movies and research sites, together with other dozens of online resources.

Online sources like Kanopy, Flipster, Libby, Overdrive, Tumblebooks, Ancestry, EBSCO eBooks, New York Times and TeenBookCloud are all available for use by downloading the respective apps to your mobile device.