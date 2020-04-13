Chartered accountants are stepping up for frontline healthcare workers. The Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario has set up Accounting for Bravery, which will allow frontline healthcare workers to get their 2019 taxes done for free.

“We are so incredibly thankful for the courage and commitment that frontline healthcare workers have shown since the beginning of this crisis,” said CEO and President Carol Wilding, FCPA, FCA. “While we cannot be on the frontlines with them, CPAs across Ontario are providing their time and expertise to help support healthcare workers.”

Healthcare workers along with their spouses and dependent children can fill out a form online and they will be connected to a chartered accountant. All documents will be uploaded on a secure electronic system.

If you are a frontline healthcare worker dealing directly with COVID-19 you can more information here.