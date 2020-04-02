The government of Ontario is looking to protect people and communities from the risk of preventable human-caused fires.

The province announced in a media release Thursday that they are looking to ensure their emergency response team remains strong during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Beginning Friday, the province’s entire legislated fire region will be designated a Restricted Fire Zone.

Those who live in a restricted zone cannot have an outdoor fire, which includes burning grass, debris and campfires – even when using an outdoor fire grate, fireplace or fire pit.

Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry John Yakabuski says during this time while fighting the spread of the virus, the number one priority is the health and safety of Ontarians.

“We are putting these important preventative measures in place now to ensure that our emergency responders are able to focus their efforts where they are needed most.”

The province ways the restriction will remain in place until Ontario’s ability to respond to emergencies is no longer impacted by COVID-19.

Local municipalities are updating their websites with information for residents.

You can learn about the rules under a Restricted Fire Zone here.

To see a map of Ontario’s fire region, you can head to the province’s website.