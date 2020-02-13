HUNTSVILLE, ON-The Town of Huntsville is going to turn its downtown into a winter carnival by covering the street in snow.

The festivities will start on Friday, February 21st and go into Saturday, the 22nd.

The activities will kick off Friday afternoon when the Huntsville High School Nordic Ski team competes in the provincial championship races that will be held on the Main Street circuit. Between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. after the races, people will be able to wander the snow-filled streets and enjoy unique shopping and dining.

The festival will also have a unique pub crawl that features six local businesses that will offer winter-themed food and drinks. Going through the crawl, you will be able to travel by snowshoe, ski or a horse-drawn sleigh all while listening to some of Huntsville’s local music.

As you progress along the crawl, you will collect stamps in your festival passport from each participating business by ordering a food item or drink. If you manage to collect all six stamps and hand in your passport to the info desk on Friday before 10:00 p.m. or before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, you will be entered into a draw for a chance to win a $50.00 gift card from one of the pub crawl establishments.

Other activities include a disc golf course, dog sledding demos, skating on the River Mill Park rink, carnival games, curling, axe throwing, and snow yoga.

Finishing off SnowFest, there will be a concert featuring Juno award-winning Canadian band Blackie and the Rodeo Kings at the Algonquin Theatre. If you are interested in buying tickets be sure to visit the theatre’s page here.