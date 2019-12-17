GRAVENHURST, ON – The lockdown at the Beaver Creek institution has ended after a thorough search.

On December 16th, the Correctional Service Canada (CSC) issued a statement saying that the institution has resumed normal services after stabbing weapons, drugs and tattoo paraphernalia were discovered during the search.

The lockdown was prompted after an inmate died on December 8th. Correctional Services Canada hasn’t released how the inmate died yet.

CSC said that it is strengthening measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions and ensure a safe and secure environment.

The CSC is also working with the police to take action against those who attempt to bring contraband into prisons.

Visits with inmates have also resumed.