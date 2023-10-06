The inaugural meeting of the Muskoka Housing Task Force 2.0, involving new community members, stakeholders, municipal staff, and elected officials from the six municipalities in Muskoka, took place on Sept. 28.

According to officials with the District of Muskoka, the task force will create a list of short-term projects that will look to “quickly increase availability of Muskoka’s affordable housing stock.”

At the first meeting, ideas were discussed to explore head leases, secondary suites, vacant building inventory, development/developers concierge service, and fast-tracking affordable housing development applications.

“The energy in the room couldn’t be beat,” said Muskoka Lakes Mayor Peter Kelley, who is the Chair of the task force. “Our new membership brings a wealth of lived experience, expertise, and passion that will drive forward the recommendations of the Muskoka Task Force 1.0. It is abundantly clear that this task force is committed to identifying real solutions that will address the ongoing crisis here in Muskoka and we are eager to share our story and progress with our community as it unfolds.”

A call for members for the task force was put out by the district in June 2022.