The Muskoka Housing Task Force (MHTF) has returned and is calling for new members.

The district is looking for six to eight community members to join the task force, with the remaining positions filled by municipal representatives and staff.

Officials say members will have a hand in identifying and promoting “a range of housing options” in Muskoka, as well as making recommendations to District Council.

“On behalf of Muskoka District Council and the Muskoka community, I want to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the inaugural membership of the Muskoka Housing Task Force” says Muskoka Lake Mayor and MHTF Chair Peter Kelley. “These individuals worked collectively to support and advance housing solutions across our communities and are the driving force behind the projects and recommendations brought forward to Council. As we seek new membership for the MHTF 2.0, we will build on the foundational work that the original task force initiated, and we will continue to move the recommendations forward into the next phase of implementation.”

The task force was established in 2019 but put on hold in 2021 to let District Council consider the group’s first round of recommendations, such as the Muskoka Land Inventory Project, Secondary Suites, Muskoka Community Land Trust, and Muskoka Housing Funding Forum. The deadline to apply is June 30 at the district’s website.