Hospice Huntsville is looking for volunteers.

The organization will hold volunteer recruitment sessions on Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for people to learn more before making a commitment.

Melissa Polischuk with Hospice says they’re looking for reception, event, and visiting volunteers.

“We always say if you’ve got three hours a week or three hours a month, or even a few hours a year, we really do have an abundance of volunteer opportunities available,” says Polischuk.

According to Polischuk, reception volunteers welcome people into the Algonquin Grace Hospice, take phone calls and donations, and sometimes help in the kitchen, while event volunteers can help on event and promotional days or join a planning committee.

She explains visiting volunteers receive specialized training in hospice care and help take the strain off caregivers both at the hospice and at clients’ homes. “It’s a chance to give the caregiver a bit of time away, whether they want to go out for lunch, or get groceries, or just take a bit of a break.”

Polischuk adds that they’re also seeking volunteers for the front gate and “pumpkin slingshot” fundraiser at Sandhill Nursery Fall Festival, which raises money for the not-for-profit.

“It’s really a wonderful way I think to give back to give back to our community,” says Polischuk. “As well as making new friends and learning new skills. We have such an amazing group of volunteers in our team that we certainly need to grow that.”

You can learn more or apply at Hospice Huntsville’s website or by calling 705-789-6878.