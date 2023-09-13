It’ll be a busy fall of fundraising for Hospice Huntsville.

This Friday is the kickoff of Sandhill Nursery’s Fall Festival, a longtime supporter of Hospice. Hospice Huntsville’s Melissa Polischuk says last year, the event raised enough money to pay for an entire month of care, and this year they’ve set a goal of $54,000.

The event runs for six weeks, and features fall displays, food trucks, games, and activities, as well as live music and other expanded offerings on the weekends. “It’s an amazing event, and we’re so thankful once again to be their charity of choice this year,” says Polischuk.

Huntsville’s Canvas Brewing Co. has also just released the limited-time “Haskap Harvest Kolsch,” with a dollar from every can going towards Hospice. Polischuk says that’s only available at the brewery itself, as well as Sandhill’s beer tent.

Canvas will also be the venue for the charity’s Hospice Harvest Fest on Nov. 3, which debuted last year coming out of the pandemic and features food, live music, arts demonstrations, a live auction, and more. Early bird tickets go on sale Sept. 25.

“It’s really an event to not only raise funds for Hospice Huntsville—we have a goal of $30,000—but also for people to come together, gather, and celebrate the season,” says Polischuk. “It was so successful last year, that of course we’re going to have it on an annual basis.”

The charity will also hold a raffle and 50/50 draw in October, and information on all of these fundraisers will be available at Hospice Huntsville’s website.

“We’re always so incredibly grateful for all the support that we’ve received all these years, and we just thank you,” says Polischuk. “Every year, it’s so heartwarming to see members of our community and friends from afar supporting our hospice in Huntsville.”