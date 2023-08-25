High school students in Ontario probably won’t see their fall semester interrupted by a teacher’s strike.

The Ontario Secondary School Teacher’s Federation’s bargaining unit presidents and negotiators have agreed to enter into a tentative agreement to continue contract negotiations without further threats of strike action and it could include binding interest arbitration. The bargaining committee voted yes Friday afternoon after coming to a stalemate with the province in negotiations.

The union will now prepare for its members to vote on the agreement through the month of September.

Sticking points in negotiations include wages along with class size.

Meantime, Ontario’s elementary teachers will be holding strike votes beginning in mid-September but Education Minister Stephen Lecce invited all outstanding teacher’s union involved in contract negotiations to meet with the province as soon as Monday to enter into the same tentative deal so disruption of the school year can be avoided in all grades.