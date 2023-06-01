A group of investors, managed by the B Hospitality Group based in Cambridge, Ont., have committed to revitalizing the iconic Windermere House while also “preserving the property’s historical integrity.”

According to a June 1 media release, the sale closed for an undisclosed amount on April 15, 2023. The property was put up for sale just a few months prior and was listed at $12 million.

“Our intention is to uphold Windermere House’s vibrant history, restoring its lustre and improving on its operations,” said Joe Hall, Vice President of Sales at B Hospitality.

In the release, it’s stated the property could be open year-round. Previously, the resort was only operated on a seasonal basis.

The Cottage Country landmark is situated on Lake Rosseau and is nicknamed the “Lake of the Lake.”

“We are excited to offer guests an exceptional experience at the property with luxury suites and amenities, and expertly crafted food,” continued Hall. “We are also community-minded and intend to build partnerships with local businesses and organizations wherever we can.”

“On behalf of council, I am thrilled to welcome the new ownership group and B Hospitality to Muskoka Lakes,” said Mayor Peter Kelley. “Windermere House is a renowned historic gem in our township, and I am pleased to hear the new owners plan to foster relationships within the business community to enhance the overall well-being of the community.”

The hotel re-opened on May 25 and the pub will be open again as of June 3. The rest of the grounds will open on June 19.

A grand opening ceremony is being held on June 21 at 3 p.m. in the resort’s Islandview Room.