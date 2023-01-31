The Windermere House has been listed for $12 million.

“Rarely does the opportunity present itself to acquire one of Muskoka’s most iconic landmarks – especially one that has been synonymous with Muskoka tourism since 1870,” reads the listing on realtor.ca.

The current owner is Paul Jeffery, according to his LinkedIn page. The co-founder of the Kelsey’s and Montana’s restaurants purchased the home in 2009.

The iconic 56-room resort overlooks Lake Rosseau in the Village of Windermere. According to the list, it sits on just under seven acres with a heated outdoor swimming pool, tennis court, and is near a golf course and a marina.

“It’s not surprising that Windermere House is also one of Muskoka’s most desirable wedding venues,” the listing says. “It’s that quintessential place where the charm of yesteryear and original stone architecture meets with modern-day luxury and amenities.”

The property also includes a four-bedroom private cottage that could serve as a new permanent address for the would-be buyers.

Windermere House was infamously destroyed by a fire in Feb. 1996 during the filming of The Long Kiss Goodnight starring Samuel L. Jackson. It was rebuilt and reopened in the summer of 1997.