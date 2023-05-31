An 18-year-old from Perry Township is the third person charged after an incident at Huntsville High School.

She has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, theft under $5,000, forcible confinement, and kidnapping.

The charges are similar to what the 15-year-old from Huntsville and a 17-year-old from Armour Township were charged with last week.

The accused have yet to have court dates scheduled.

Provincial Constable Bett McCulloch explains police were notified of what happened around 1:45 p.m. on May 24 when school administrators called the detachment. Officers later found a video of the assault that had been circulating on social media.

“Investigators thank the public for their patience as they continue to complete this investigation,” says McCulloch.

Anyone with information about what happened is being asked to call the Huntsville detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.