Multiple youths are being charged after an incident at Huntsville High School.

Constable Brett McCulloch with Huntsville OPP says an altercation took place at the school around 1:23 p.m. on May 24, involving multiple youths.

McCulloch says the accused, a 15-year-old female and a 17-year-old female have been identified and charged with assault with a weapon, theft, and forcible confinement, but all identities are being withheld under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He adds that police are aware of a video of the incident circulating on social media. The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

“We are aware of the incident at Camp Kitchen Road and working collaboratively with the police to investigate the incident,” says Carolynne Bull with the Trillium Lakelands District School Board. “As this is an active investigation involving the police, we cannot offer any further details. The police have shared the charges laid with the media. There will also be school-based consequences as per the TLDSB Code of Conduct.”

McCulloch asks anyone who witnessed the incident or has more information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. He says more information will be released as it becomes available.