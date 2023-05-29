Muskoka is the number two fundraiser for the 15th annual Trek for Tourette.

Six teams and 31 registered participants have – as of Monday morning – raised $5,298.30. A few others joined in-person when the trek was held Sunday afternoon at Gull Lake Rotary Park in Gravenhurst.

“As someone living with Tourette syndrome, it’s really important to hold an event like this where you can help bring awareness to Tourette syndrome which is very misunderstood in the community,” says Shawn Forth with Tourette Canada’s Muskoka Resource Unit.

He adds that having many in the community together, including some who live with the disorder, acts like a support group. “It’s so fabulous to come together for this kind of event,” he continues.

Forth says over the decade-plus that the event has been run (or walked), he knows to expect at least $5,000 to $7,000

The money raised supports Tourette Canada. Forth explains the money is used for support and resources for families and educators as well as the organization’s in-person and virtual support sessions. Locally, some of the funds raised are used to support activities. Forth points out that a few years ago they were able to purchase educational materials for all the area’s schools.

“It really is the go-to resource in Canada for anything related to Tourette syndrome and associated disorders like ADHD, OCD, and a few others,” says Forth of the national organization.

He adds while fundraising dollars are important, creating awareness about the disorder is vital, too. “An event like this helps to break down those stereotypes,” says Forth. He continues that while the disorder was once considered rare, now one in 100 Canadians are diagnosed with Tourette syndrome.

“As much as a tick or a twitch may seem awake and strange in social situations, it really is about breaking those barriers,” says Forth.

Anyone looking to make a donation can do that on Tourette Canada’s website.

In the lead-up to the walk, the Bracebridge Falls were lit up in teal to mark Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month.