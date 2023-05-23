Between May 15 and June 15, the Bracebridge Falls will be lit up in teal to celebrate Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month.

It will be teal on May 27 and 28.

It comes just days before the 15th annual Trek for Tourette is set to happen at Gull Lake Rotary Park in Gravenhurst. It’s scheduled for May 28 at 1 p.m.

According to Tourette Canada’s Muskoka Resource Unit, a portion of the money raised will stay local to support the group’s support meetings, educational resources, and initiatives. The remaining dollars go to the national organization for resources and awareness across Canada.

As well, the CN Tower, Niagara Falls, B.C. Place in Vancouver, and Fort Erie’s Peace Bridge will also be lit up in teal for the national #LightItUpTeal fundraising campaign.

To donate to the organization, visit its website.