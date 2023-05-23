Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsBracebridge Falls among landmarks lit up for Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month
FeaturedNews

Bracebridge Falls among landmarks lit up for Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month

By Mathew Reisler
Last year's in-person Trek for Tourette (Supplied by Shawn Forth)

Between May 15 and June 15, the Bracebridge Falls will be lit up in teal to celebrate Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month.

It will be teal on May 27 and 28.

It comes just days before the 15th annual Trek for Tourette is set to happen at Gull Lake Rotary Park in Gravenhurst. It’s scheduled for May 28 at 1 p.m.

According to Tourette Canada’s Muskoka Resource Unit, a portion of the money raised will stay local to support the group’s support meetings, educational resources, and initiatives. The remaining dollars go to the national organization for resources and awareness across Canada.

- Advertisement -

As well, the CN Tower, Niagara Falls, B.C. Place in Vancouver, and Fort Erie’s Peace Bridge will also be lit up in teal for the national #LightItUpTeal fundraising campaign.

To donate to the organization, visit its website.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News