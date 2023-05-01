The Trek for Tourette is back in-person for another year.

The event raises funds and awareness for Tourette Canada, a national advocacy group for the condition. It will be held on May 28 at 1:00 p.m., with a five-kilometre walk through downtown Gravenhurst starting at Gull Lake Rotary Park.

According to Tourette Canada, Tourette Syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by sudden, involuntary sounds or movements known as tics. It is estimated to affect between one and four per cent of the Canadian population. Only about 10 per cent of people with the disorder also suffer from coprolalia, which is involuntary swearing.

Tourette Canada’s Muskoka Resource Unit says a portion of the funds stay local to support the group’s support meetings, educational resources, and initiatives. The rest goes to the national organization for resources and awareness across the country.

The fundraiser also has a virtual option to “Trek Where You Live.” To participate or donate to the Trek, visit the event’s website.