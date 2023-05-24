A 35-year-old from Gravenhurst has been charged with an offense under the Highway Traffic Act after hitting a mobility scooter last Friday.

Police say the 82-year-old that was on the scooter was later pronounced dead after being taken to a Toronto-area trauma hospital.

Officials say the crash happened at 10 a.m. at the Winewood Ave. and Muskoka Rd. N. intersection in Gravenhurst.

Anyone with information about what happened is being asked to call the Bracebridge detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.