Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsLine-up for 2023 Music on the Barge season announced
FeaturedNews

Line-up for 2023 Music on the Barge season announced

By Mathew Reisler
Abba Magic took the stage at Gull Lake Rotary Park on July 17, 2022 for Music on the Barge (Photo credit: Mathew Reisler)

A decades-long summer tradition will continue at Gull Lake Rotary Park in Gravenhurst.

The 2023 Music on the Barge season starts on Sunday, July 2 and runs every Sunday until Aug. 13. A special Saturday concert will be held on Aug. 5.

The line-up includes:

  • July 2 – Orangemen
  • July 9 – Beach Party Boys
  • July 16 – Jukebox Heroes
  • July 23 – Groove Marmalade
  • July 30 – Buck Twenty
  • Saturday, Aug. 5 – Grant Tingey & Hired Gun
  • Aug. 6 – Fleetwood Mac Mania
  • Aug. 13 – The Soul Bros as Blues Brothers

All concerts are free and start at 7:30 p.m. However, if there is poor weather, a decision on whether or not to cancel the show will happen by 5 p.m. at the latest. 

This will be the 51st year that Fred Schulz has served as the coordinator for the concert series. Prior to the last Music on the Barge concert last year, Gravenhurst council agreed to name the walkway leading to the barge after Shulz. It will now be called the “Fred Shulz Walkway.”

This season comes ahead of the Rotary Club of Gravenhurst’s fundraising campaign to build amphitheatre-style seating at the park. The club has a goal of raising $400,000 to build the seating on the hill facing the barge. It’s expected construction will start in Sept., just after the current season has wrapped up. 

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News