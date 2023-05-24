A decades-long summer tradition will continue at Gull Lake Rotary Park in Gravenhurst.

The 2023 Music on the Barge season starts on Sunday, July 2 and runs every Sunday until Aug. 13. A special Saturday concert will be held on Aug. 5.

The line-up includes:

July 2 – Orangemen

July 9 – Beach Party Boys

July 16 – Jukebox Heroes

July 23 – Groove Marmalade

July 30 – Buck Twenty

Saturday, Aug. 5 – Grant Tingey & Hired Gun

Aug. 6 – Fleetwood Mac Mania

Aug. 13 – The Soul Bros as Blues Brothers

All concerts are free and start at 7:30 p.m. However, if there is poor weather, a decision on whether or not to cancel the show will happen by 5 p.m. at the latest.

This will be the 51st year that Fred Schulz has served as the coordinator for the concert series. Prior to the last Music on the Barge concert last year, Gravenhurst council agreed to name the walkway leading to the barge after Shulz. It will now be called the “Fred Shulz Walkway.”

This season comes ahead of the Rotary Club of Gravenhurst’s fundraising campaign to build amphitheatre-style seating at the park. The club has a goal of raising $400,000 to build the seating on the hill facing the barge. It’s expected construction will start in Sept., just after the current season has wrapped up.