The goal of raising over $400,000 to install amphitheatre-style seating at Gull Lake Rotary Park was a daunting task, but Dave Reid, committee chair with the Rotary Club of Gravenhurst, says they’re halfway to reaching that mark.

During an announcement on April 27, Reid said that events in the park, notably Music on the Barge, bring in hundreds if not thousands of people. However, they often avoid sitting on the hill facing the barge. “It will be better for those people performing on stage, it will certainly be better for the audience,” said Reid.

He added it will also benefit the other events held at the park. “We will fill this park,” he boasted.

The seating will stretch beside the beach to just to the left of the walkway that leads to the barge. He estimated it will seat around 500 people.

- Advertisement -

Reid expects construction to start in Sept. 2023 but isn’t sure yet how long it will take to finish. Before that, he says they’re working with Andrew Stacey, director of infrastructure, on a more detailed site plan. “We have to do this right,” said Reid.

He said that accessibility will be an important factor for the seating and, among other things, a railing will be installed along the stairs. He added the top of the hill will still have multiple areas for people in wheelchairs.

Reid announced Thursday they will place a “recognition rock” somewhere near the seating to honour individuals and businesses that donated more than $1,000 to the project. “We have a tremendous amount of people that have helped bring this project to fruition,” he said.

Gravenhurst Coun. Penny Varney, who along with Fred Schulz and Barb McCabe, president of the Rotary Club, first pitched the idea almost five years ago, said she’s excited to see construction start. She brought the original drawing of the barge that was designed by Stan White in the 1950s. Varney said she hopes the seating, once installed, is well used and added she thinks it will help bring more events to the park.

The idea was first mentioned publicly in Feb. 2022 when Reid pitched the idea to Gravenhurst council. It’s been done as a way to commemorate the club’s 85th anniversary.