The District of Muskoka is looking for community members to be part of its Public Liaison Committee for the Rosewarne Landfill.

It’s the only active landfill in Muskoka.

“The Rosewarne Landfill is more than just a destination for our garbage,” said District Coun. Brenda Rhodes, who also Chairs the Rosewarne Public Landfill Committee. “It is a critical resource that we need to preserve for the future of our communities.”

Applications can be submitted through the district’s website. The cut-off is June 16.

It was noted in Feb. 2023 that the district is off the province’s waste diversion rate of 60 percent. The district’s current waste diversion rate is 35 percent.

Prior to that, in June 2022, district council discussed how the landfill is projected to run out of space by 2036.

“The scary part of our recycling and our landfill right now, my grandson who is two and a half years of age, before he goes to university, we potentially will fill up our landfill,” said former Muskoka Lakes Mayor Phil Harding at the time. “It seems like 2036 is a long way out, but it really isn’t that far out.”